Calcio Trade Ball postponed; moved to even-numbered years

Player transfer and management firm ArthurLegacy has moved its flagship Calcio Trade Ball to even-numbered years so not to clash with the Africa Cup of Nations.

The fourth edition of Calcio Trade Ball-which is a unique concept aimed at celebrating past and present Ghanaian footballers who have at one time or another played in Italy-was scheduled to take place this June.

"We have been in consultation with our major partners, the Italian Embassy, our sponsors and potential awardees. The best option is to alternate the awards ceremony with the Nations Cup," said ArthurLegacy CEO Oliver Arthur.

"CTB is mainly for footballers playing in Italy, but it has grown so quickly into a celebration of football itself. The players are usually home in June and cherish meeting up with fellow professionals, the business and Italian communities. There is value in these interactions and we cannot rush them. We remain supremely committed to promoting even better relations between Ghana and Italy through soccer and the Calcio Trade Ball Awards."

A statement read: '' The Board of Directors of ArthurLegacy Sports Limited (ALS) has announced changes to the schedule of the 2019 CALCIO TRADE BALL event due to developments relating to Ghana's preparation and participation in the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt between June 21 and July 19, 2019.

''The Calcio Trade Ball in its fourth year is an award ceremony curated with the Embassy of Italy in Ghana to mainly recognize Ghanaian footballers who play in Italy. It has usually been held in June since its inception.

''However, Ghana's qualification for the African Cup of Nations and the decision by the Confederation of African Football, CAF, to always host the biennial showpiece soccer event in June has forced ArthurLegacy to think creatively about when to hold the awards.''