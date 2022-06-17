CalcioTradeBall dinner and awards night returns after two-year hiatus

The 2022 edition of CalcioTradeBall comes off this Saturday 18th June at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City after the event was put on hold for two years due to the Covid 19 pandemic outbreak.

CalcioTradeBall is an annual football ceremony Instituted by ArthurLegacy Sports to celebrate the strong ties between Ghana and Italy through football, trade and culture.

This year's event has been in three legs. First, a seminar was organised on football exploitation on 16th June under the theme: Stop player exploitation, Save football.

On Friday 17th June, an All-Star game between the Black Stars and ArthurLegacy XI will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium at 5 pm as a Thanksgiving ceremony for the qualification to the 2022 World Cup.

The dinner and awards night which will climax the three-day event will host the best of the best of the football fraternity and the Italian business community in the country.

Footballers including Andre Ayew, Franck Kessie, Felix Afena Gyan, Edmund Addo, Sulley Muntari, Kwadwo Asamoah and other former Black Stars players who plied trade in Italy will heavily feature.

The six prestigious awards this year are

CTB ORDER OF THE STAR (Highest Award)

CTB LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

SPECIAL RECOGNITION: Football Development

SERIA A AFRICAN PLAYER OF THE YEAR

ARTHURLEGACY PLAYER OF THE YEAR

CTB MOST PROMISING FOOTBALLER.