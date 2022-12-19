Caleb Amankwah: Hearts of Oak defender handed late Black Galaxies call-up

Black Galaxies head coach Annor Walker has handed a late call-up to Hearts of Oak defender Caleb Amankwah.

The 25-year-old has sneaked into the team preparing for the 2023 CHAN tournament in Algeria.

The towering centre-back, who can also operate as a defensive midfielder, has started training with the side.

Amankwah is expected to provide stiff competition in the team as they prepare for the African onslaught next month.

The home-based stars have been preparing at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

Coach Annor Walker and his backroom staff initially invited 40 players but will be pruned down before the tournament gets underway in January.

The team is expected to travel to Egypt in the final phase of their preparations for the tournament.

Ghana has drawn holders Morocco as well as Sudan and Madagascar in Group H.

The 2022 African Nations Championship commences on January 8, 2023.