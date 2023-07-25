Caleb Amankwah set to join Ukrainian outfit after leaving Hearts of Oak

Ghanaian defender Caleb Amankwah is expected to move to Ukraine after leaving Hearts of Oak, according to reports.

The former Aduana Stars player departed the Accra-based club following his contract expiration in May with the defender unable to reach an agreement with the Phobians for an extension.

Amankwah is set to sign a two-year contract with the Ukrainian club following his departure.

Amankwah has played a key role for the Phobians since his arrival, and despite the team's dismal performance in the recent league season, he was crucial.

In the concluded 2022/23 season, he played over 20 matches and scored four goals as a defender making him one of the top scorers. However, the club ended in the 12th position with 46 points after 34 matches.

After leaving Aduana Stars in the second half of the 2020/21 season, the lanky defender joined Hearts of Oak on a free transfer and won the Ghana Premier League, FA Cup thrice, and the President's Cup with the Phobian Club.

Meanwhile, Eleven Wonders captain and defender Kelvin Osei Asibey who joined Hearts of Oak is expected to fill the void left by Amankwah