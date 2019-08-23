Caleb Ekuban delighted over first hat-trick for Trabzonspor

Trabzonspor striker Caleb Ekuban is delighted to have scored his first hat-trick for the club in their Europa League play offs against AEK Athens on Thursday night.

The Turkish club came down from a goal to win the first leg by 3-1.

Speaking to the media after the game, the 25-year old thanked his team mate for the efforts and assist as well as the manager for having faith in him

“Great feeling when you score a hat-trick in a game.I have to thank Maestro and Abdush. It's a great feeling.

“From time to time in the striker and on the edge. Where I play is not important. Especially if you're playing goals are not remembered.

I need to thank the coach . For giving me this chance," he added.