Caleb Ekuban delighted over first hat-trick for Trabzonspor

Published on: 23 August 2019
Ekuban scored a hat-trick on Thursday night

Trabzonspor striker Caleb Ekuban is delighted to have scored his first hat-trick for the club in their Europa League play offs against AEK Athens on Thursday night. 

The Turkish club came down from a goal to win the first leg by 3-1.

Speaking to the media after the game, the 25-year old thanked  his team mate for the efforts and assist as well as the manager for  having faith in him

“Great feeling when you score a hat-trick in a game.I have to thank Maestro and Abdush. It's a great feeling.

From time to time in the striker and on the edge. Where I play is not important. Especially if you're playing goals are not remembered.

I need to thank the coach . For giving me this chance," he added. 

 

