Caleb Ekuban: Ghana striker delighted to be extending stay with Trabzonspor

Ghana striker Caleb Ekuban has expressed his delight after Turkish side Trabzonspor activated their purchase option on him.

Ekuban is leaving Leeds United in the summer after impressing during a season-long loan at the Turkish club.

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has sanctioned the move after revealing the Ghanaian will not be part of his plans for next season.

The 25-year-old has been revived since he joined the Turkish outift on a season long loan from the English Championship side.

“I feel really loved here. People show me respect, which is great. At this club, I have managed to get a call up to the national team, and I am playing for my country now."

“I couldn’t wish (for) any better. So, I am very happy that I will stay at Trabzonspor.”

He has scored eight goals and provided three assists in 34 appearances for Trabzonspor.