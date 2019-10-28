Caleb Ekuban hopes to return from injury after next FIFA break

Ghan and Trabzonspor forward Caleb Ekuban is hoping to return from injury after the next FIFA International break.

The 25-year old picked up the injury in training after breaking a bone in his left foot following a challenge by Fernandes.

He underwent a successful operation in Italy following the foot injury he suffered at training and was ruled out for up to six weeks.

Ekuban was in Italy receiveing treatment and is expected to be in Trabzon this week.

The Black Stars striker is hoping to return from injury after the next international break.

“I have experienced one of the greatest misfortune that can happen to a player. Having been separated from the team for a long time impressed me. But now everything is much better and I believe that I will be with the team as soon as possible. I continue to work for this. ” Ekuban said in an interview