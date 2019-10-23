Caleb Ekuban is the best foreign player to have played in Albania- Former Patizani coach Sulejman Starova

Former Partizani Tirana coach Sulejman Starova says Ghana striker Caleb Ekuban is the best foreign player to have played in the Albanian top flight league.

Ekuban, who plays for Turkish side Trabzonspor, spent a season in Albania where he played for Partizani Tirana.

The ex-Chievo Verona forward was on loan at Partizani in the 2016-17, where he bagged 17 goals in 34 appearances.

“Yes, I believe he (Ekuban) is the best player to come to Albania," Starova said in an interview with abcnews.al.

Sulejman Stratova worked with the Ghana international that season, where they both achieved success in the 2016/17 season.

Ekuban's best goal return in a season was with the Albanian giants.

His performances for Partizani earned him a move to England where he signed for Championship side Leeds United.

However, at Leeds the Italian born Ghanaian struggled to replicate the form that saw him switch to England and had to be loaned to Trabzonspor.

He has become a fan favourite at the Turkish side and began this season brightly bagging in five goals in seven games before suffering an injury setback.

By Lukman Abdul Mumin