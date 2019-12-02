Caleb Ekuban makes injury return after 91 days

Trabzonspor striker Caleb Ekuban made a return to the field after missing out for 91 days due to injury.

The 25-year old picked up the injury in training after breaking a bone in his left foot following a challenge by Fernandes.

Ekuban underwent a successfully operation in Italy where he went under rehab before moving to Turkey to continue with his recovery.

After a long wait, Ekuban made the comeback against Galatasaray in the Turkish Super League on Sunday.

He replaced midfielder Majid Husseini in the 66th minute as Trabzonspor drew with Galatasaray at home.

Ekuban’s return will be a booster for the team and he will be hoping to rediscover his good scoring form before his injury.

He scored five in seven games before his injury,