Caleb Ekuban steals the spotlight as Genoa down Venezia

Genoa secured a comfortable 2-0 victory over Venezia in Serie A, with Ghanaian forward Caleb Ekuban making a huge impact off the bench.

Coming on in the 60th minute to replace the injured Vitor Oliveira, Ekuban played a pivotal role in both goals, earning two assists to propel his side to victory.

The match had been closely contested, with both teams sharing 50% possession, but it was Genoa who made their chances count. Andrea Pinamonti opened the scoring in the 82nd minute, curling a right-footed strike into the top corner after a precise pass from Ekuban. Then, just four minutes later, Ekuban again provided the assist, sending in a headed pass that Maxwel Cornet coolly finished from inside the box, securing the win for Genoa.

The victory marked Genoa’s fourth win over Venezia in their head-to-head history, having previously won three times. Ekuban, with one goal and two assists this season, continues to show his value to the team as the season progresses.