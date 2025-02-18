GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Caleb Ekuban steals the spotlight as Genoa down Venezia

Published on: 18 February 2025
GENOA, ITALY - FEBRUARY 17: Andrea Pinamonti of Genoa (L) celebrates with team mates Caleb Ekuban and Aaron Martin after scoring during the Serie A match between Genoa and Venezia at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on February 17, 2025 in Genoa, Italy. (Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images)

Genoa secured a comfortable 2-0 victory over Venezia in Serie A, with Ghanaian forward Caleb Ekuban making a huge impact off the bench.

Coming on in the 60th minute to replace the injured Vitor Oliveira, Ekuban played a pivotal role in both goals, earning two assists to propel his side to victory.

The match had been closely contested, with both teams sharing 50% possession, but it was Genoa who made their chances count. Andrea Pinamonti opened the scoring in the 82nd minute, curling a right-footed strike into the top corner after a precise pass from Ekuban. Then, just four minutes later, Ekuban again provided the assist, sending in a headed pass that Maxwel Cornet coolly finished from inside the box, securing the win for Genoa.

The victory marked Genoa’s fourth win over Venezia in their head-to-head history, having previously won three times. Ekuban, with one goal and two assists this season, continues to show his value to the team as the season progresses.

