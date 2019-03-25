Caleb Ekuban: The player who looks set to fill Asamoah Gyan’s boots

Born on March 24, 1994 in Villafranca di Verona, Italy to Ghanaian parents Rev. Kobina Ekuban and Mrs. Sabina Ekuban.

Caleb’s father is the Elder for Pentecostal Assembly of churches in Italy as well as an Accountant.

Caleb’s dream of being a professional footballer started when he was age 10. When his father was transferred to Montova for ministerial duties, when he signed him along side his other two brothers to the Montova youth team.

But Caleb’s performance saw him being signed by Chievo. He was eligible to play for Ghana and Italy. But on 12 July, 2017 he made his intentions of playing for Ghana.

He had his first encounter with Black stars manager, Kwasi Appiah. In March 2019, he was called up to represent the Black stars for the AFCON qualifiers against Kenya. On March 23, 2019, Caleb Ekuban scored his first goal for the Black stars in his very first appearance.

Caleb Ansah Ekuban plays as an attacker for Turkish club Trabzonspor on loan from Leeds United in England. With his pace and style of play, many sports pundits compare him to Italian footballer Mario Balloteli.