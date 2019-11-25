Caleb Ekuban to convince Daniel Amartey to join him at Trabzonspor

Defender Daniel Amartey could join Turkish side Trabzonspor in the winter transfer window.

According to Turkish news outlet, Fanatik, the Leicester City fringe player is being persuaded by international teammate Caleb Ekuban to join him in Turkey.

Amartey is yet to make an appearance for the Foxes this season, after making a return from a long injury lay off.

The 24-year old has lost his position to Ricardo Pareira, and has to work hard to find his way back in the team that has conceded the fewest goals in the English Premier League.

Meanwhile, Caleb Ekuban has been enjoying a good spell in Turkey since moving to Trabzonspor last season.

He had a good start to the campaign, where he scored 5 goals in seven games before getting injured but he could return in the game against Galatasaray.

Ekuban made 20 league appearances for the Elland Road club between 2017 and 2019, turning out for his nation on four occasions along the way.

Amartey has 222 caps for Ghana despite missing the 2019 nations cup due to injury.