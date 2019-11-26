Caleb Ekuban to make injury comeback against Getafe in Europa League

Ghana forward Caleb Ekuban could make his injury comeback against Getafe in the Europa League on Thursday, Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agoaglu has revealed.

The 25-year old has been out with an injury since September after colliding with teammate Ivanildo Fernandes in training.

Ekuban traveled to Italy for medication before returning to Turkey after the international break, where he has been declared fit for the upcoming games.

"It's the championship weather or something earlier. Ekuban works very well. I think you can play next week for 45 minutes. Sturridge'nin doctors are looking at the situation," said President of the club.

The former Leeds United attacker has been in top form for the Black Sea Storms this season, after netting five goals in his first seven games of the season.

His return will be huge boost for manager Unal Kraman, who has relied heavily on loan forward Alexander Solorth.