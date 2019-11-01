Caleb Ekuban to make injury comeback at the end of November

Ghana forward will make his injury comeback at the end of the month, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.

The striker has been out since September after colliding with teammate Ivanildo Fernandez in training.

The Ghana international was expected to make his comback after six weeks but after further examinations in Italy, he will be ready for action at the end of the month.

The former Leeds United striker has been in Italy since he underwent further test, however he is set to arrive in Turkey this weekend to begin rehabilitation.

Ekuban posted on Social Media that he missed the game indication he will return to action very soon.

The ex-Chievo Verona had a good start to the campaign, bagging five goals in seven games.

The 25-year old will miss Ghana's double AFCON 2021 qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome this month.