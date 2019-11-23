Caleb Ekuban to make injury return against Galatasaray

Trabzonspor striker Caleb Ekuban will be making a return to the field on match day 21 against Galatasaray on match day 13 in the Turkish Super League.

The Ghanaian International has been out for two months after suffering an injury during the start of the season. He suffered a broken bone in his left foot and was operated on.

He was subsequently taken to Italy where he had a successful surgery. He stayed in the country and went through rehab under observation from experts.

The Black Stars striker has been training alone as he nears recovery.

The 25-year old is expected to be back on the field on match day 13.

Ekuban’s return will be a major boost for the Trabzonspor attack