Caleb Ekuban's heroics earn him Serie A Team of The week spot

Ghanaian forward Caleb Ekuban has been honoured with a place in the Italy Serie A Team-Of-The-Week following his outstanding performance over the weekend.

The former Trabzonspor striker displayed his goal-scoring prowess, contributing a decisive goal for Genoa in a thrilling match against Lecce during matchweek 22 of the Italian Serie A.

Entering the game as a second-half substitute, the 29-year-old made a notable impact, securing a crucial goal that turned the tide for Genoa, who found themselves trailing 1-0 at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris. Ekuban's performance adds to his impressive record, boasting two goals and an assist in his 16 appearances in the Italian League this season.

Facing an early setback with Lecce taking the lead in the 31st minute, Ekuban's teammate Mateo Retegui equalised the score in the 70th minute with a precise header from close range after a set-piece situation.

The defining moment came in the 76th minute when Caleb Ekuban sealed the victory for Genoa with a right-footed shot from the center of the box, assisted by Mateo Retegui's headed pass, securing a 2-1 triumph.

Ekuban's journey has seen its share of challenges, with injuries affecting his performance in the previous season. However, the Ghanaian forward is currently enjoying a more positive and productive season, evident in his crucial contributions on the field.

As Genoa celebrates this significant win, Ekuban's resilience and goal-scoring prowess inject a bright spark into his ongoing campaign, earning him recognition in the prestigious Italy Serie A Team of The Week.