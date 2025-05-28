Caleb Yirenkyi impresses with assured 45 minutes on debut at right-back

Caleb Yirenkyi delivered an outstanding performance on his Black Stars debut, showcasing maturity and quality during his 45-minute appearance in Ghana’s 2-1 defeat to Nigeria in the Unity Cup semifinal.

The FC Nordsjaelland man, better known for his midfield play, was deployed at right-back in the second half and adapted seamlessly. Composed and energetic, Yirenkyi demonstrated strong defensive awareness, making timely interceptions and tracking runs effectively.

His precise passing stood out, contributing to a smoother build-up from the back and helping Ghana dominate stretches of the second half.

The 19-year-old’s positional sense and calmness under pressure provided balance in a much-improved display by the Black Stars after the break.

Yirenkyi’s debut offered a glimpse of his versatility and potential at the international level. With a solid campaign behind him in Denmark, two goals and two assists in 17 games, he will be hoping to feature again in Saturday’s third-place playoff against Trinidad and Tobago.