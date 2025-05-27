Caleb Yirenkyi proud to earn 'dream come true' Black Stars invite

FC Nordsjaelland youngster Caleb Marfo Yirenkyi has reacted to his maiden Black Stars invite ahead of the Unity Cup in London.

The talented midfielder was handed his first call-up to the national team following an impressive first senior campaign in the Danish Superliga.

Yirenkyi, one of five new players invited for the four-nation tournament, is expected to justify his inclusion as coach Otto Addo continues his rebuilding of the Black Stars.

He posted on his Instagram Story after receiving the invite: "A childhood dream coming true. Proud of my first call up for Ghana."

The Right to Dream Academy graduate made 18 appearances in the just ended campaign, scoring two goals and delivering two assists.

Otto Addo is expected to hand the 19-year-old a role in the game against Nigeria on Wednesday after disclosing that he will use the tournament to test new players.

â€˜’Team building is a process that takes time, and it's not something that happens overnight. Therefore, this is a great opportunity to give some of our young players a chance to prove themselves. Our aim is to create competition within the team, which can only be achieved by providing an equal platform for all our talents to showcase their skills," said the coach.

â€˜’We're looking beyond individuals, and focusing on building a strong team, that's why I've decided to give many of these young players a chance to play and prove themselves, with the aim of making them a key part of my team going forward."