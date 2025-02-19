Calls for probe and possible jail term for Mustapha Ussif over 2023 African Games funds

Sports analyst Ebo Appiah has called for the prosecution of former Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif over the alleged mismanagement of funds during the 2023 African Games hosted in Ghana.

Appiah questioned the $50 million reportedly spent on feeding and the funds allocated for infrastructure, particularly the Borteyman Sports Complex and renovations at the University of Ghana hostels. He argued that the amount used for Borteyman could have built an Olympic-standard stadium.

"If I had my way, I would jail him. He [Mustapha Ussif] is somebody who has wrecked our nation. The cost of Borteyman could build an Olympic-sized stadium. People like that haven't even seen an Olympic-sized stadium in their lifetime. How does he become a sports minister in the first place? How can you allocate $50 million for feeding?" Appiah said on Sporty FM.

He also slammed Ussif’s suggestion that Borteyman Sports Complex could be converted into a university.

"The day I knew he was empty-headed was when he said that Borteyman could be converted into a university. Are you okay in your head? How do you build a stadium that's 70% complete with money that can build it brand new?" he fumed.

Meanwhile, current Sports Minister Kofi Adams has vowed to investigate the 2023 African Games expenditure, promising to recover any misappropriated funds.

Reports indicate that the Government of Ghana allocated $47 million for the operational budget of the 2023 African Games, held from March 8 to March 23, 2024.