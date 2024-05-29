Callum Hudson-Odoi awaits Ghana call-up after being left out of squad for Mali and CAR matches

Nottingham Forest's Callum Hudson-Odoi will have to wait for a call-up to the Ghana national team after not being included in the squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR).

Ahead of the squad announcement on Wednesday, there were reports that Hudson-Odoi would be named in the team. Local media claimed that coach Otto Addo had managed to convince the former Chelsea star to play for Ghana.

The 23-year-old is eligible to represent Ghana through his parents and can switch his international allegiance despite making three senior appearances for England.

All of his England appearances were made before he turned 21, allowing him to switch to another nation if he chooses to.

Hudson-Odoi's last appearance for the Three Lions came during England's 4-0 Euro qualifying victory over Kosovo.

He was subsequently picked for Gareth Southgate's Euro 2020 squad following late injuries to key players.

Hudson-Odoi has never hidden his intention to play for Ghana, stating in October 2022 ahead of the World Cup, "Obviously, the Ghana-England situation has been on my mind for a while."

ðŸš¨ Callum Hudson-Odoi left Ghana last night to the USA to holiday. This is after he spent a few days in the country doing charity work and seeing family. He will be in the US for, at least, the next week before pre-season begins. pic.twitter.com/i15xeUN6va â€” Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) May 29, 2024

Despite the speculation, he is not in the current squad, and it remains to be confirmed whether he has decided to switch his allegiance to Ghana.