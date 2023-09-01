Callum Hudson-Odoi bids farewell to Chelsea as he Joins Nottingham Forest

Callum Hudson-Odoi has bid an emotional farewell to Chelsea as he embarks on a new chapter in his career, signing a three-year deal with Nottingham Forest.

Hudson-Odoi, who made 126 appearances for Chelsea and was part of the Champions League-winning squad in 2021, expressed his gratitude and nostalgia for his time at the club.

The three-cap England international spent the previous season on loan with Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, amassing 21 appearances and showcasing his talents on the international stage. Hudson-Odoi took to Instagram to share his heartfelt farewell message to Chelsea and its fans.

In his Instagram post, Hudson-Odoi stated, "The time has come for me to bid Chelsea farewell. For the longest time, Chelsea has been my home. I spent the best part of my childhood, teenage years, and early manhood wearing a Chelsea shirt. My best memories will always be playing in front of you all at Stamford Bridge."

The winger also expressed his gratitude to those who have been a part of his journey and to the fans who have supported him throughout his time at Chelsea. He concluded with a hopeful note, saying, "I will embark on this new pathway. But before I do, I would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone that has been a part of my journey and to everyone that has supported me so far. Until we meet again."

Hudson-Odoi's proven ability to perform in the Premier League, with 15 goal contributions in 72 appearances for Chelsea, makes him an exciting addition to Nottingham Forest.