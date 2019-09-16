Callum Hudson-Odoi happy to make injury comeback in Chelsea U-23's win against Brighton

English born Ghanaian youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi says he 'feels great' to be back on the pitch after marking his injury return in Chelsea's U-23 win over Brighton over the weekend.

The 18-year old made his first appearance since suffering an injury in the 2-2 draw against Burnley in May.

Hudson-Odoi lasted 60 minutes of the game and provided an assist in the 2-1 win.

‘I felt great,’ Hudson-Odoi told Chelseafc.com. ‘It’s good to be back at the Bridge and to play in front of a good crowd because it was a decent turnout.

‘I don’t feel any pain at the moment, no problems when I run with the ball so everything is good. My whole body feels good and now it’s about getting more match fitness, which comes from playing in games like this.’

He is yet to make a senior appearance this season but his return will serve as a major boost for manager Frank Lampard.

Meanwhile, Hudson-Odoi adds he is delighted to see his former Academy teammates excel in the Premier League this season.

‘It’s great for the Academy,’ added the 18-year-old. ‘We’ve always worked hard to get to this position and we’re all grateful so we just have to keep working and keep getting as many opportunities as possible.’