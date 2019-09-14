Callum Hudson-Odoi marks injury return as Chelsea U-23 beat Brighton

English born Ghanaian forward Callum Hudson-Odoi marked his injury return in Chelsea U-23's victory over Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League 2.

The 18-year old has been out since picking up an injury at the tail end of last season but returned to help the Blues beat Brighton and Hove 2-1.

Hudson Odoi lasted 60 minutes of the game and provided an assist in the win.

He is yet to make a senior appearance this season but his return will serve as a major boost for manager Frank Lampard.

The FIFA U-17 World Cup winner is expected to sign a new five year deal with the London club following a long summer of rumors surrounding the player.

The Blues have rejected three offers from German giants Bayern Munich.