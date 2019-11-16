Callum Hudson-Odoi not worried by strict Chelsea player fines under manager Frank Lampard

Chelsea teenage sensation Callum Hudson-Odoi is not bothered by the strict player fines at the club under manager Frank Lampard.

Players are made to pay as high as £20,000 for being late at training and £500 for every minute of being late at team meetings.

If a player does not report an injury, he pays as much as £10,000.

However, Hudson-Odoi says players respect the fines and do their part in abiding by the rules.

"To be fair, we have a couple of fines where it's pretty strict and we have to stick by it," says the 19-year old.

"But even if there weren't fines, we would still be on point.

"All of us are very on time with everything that we do.

"We're very positive about everything we do. If there is a fine, we will pay it.

"For the fines, we don't really look into it because we are always on time for what we do so it's OK. It's there but we're all good about it."