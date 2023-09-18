Callum Hudson-Odoi opens up about leaving Chelsea for Nottingham Forest

English-Ghanaian forward Callum Hudson-Odoi has shared his thoughts on his decision to leave Premier League giants Chelsea during the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old has signed a three-year deal that will keep him at Nottingham Forest until 2026.

Hudson-Odoi, who came through the ranks at Chelsea, decided to switch to fellow Premier League club Nottingham Forest after a period of struggling with injuries and poor form.

In an interview with the Telegraph, he revealed the emotional difficulty of leaving his boyhood club.

"Chelsea has been my home for a very long time, and knowing it was time to go was emotional. It was difficult," said Hudson-Odoi.

He further explained that while there were discussions with Chelsea, he ultimately believed that leaving was the best decision.

"We had conversations, but I thought it was best if I leave — so it was a mutual agreement, but I'd say it was more my decision," he added.

Hudson-Odoi is now focused on rediscovering his form and making a positive impact at Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.