Callum Hudson-Odoi opens up on frustrating times at Chelsea

English-born Ghanaian Callum Hudson-Odoi has revealed that it was frustrating sitting on the bench at Chelsea during the last two seasons.

The 21-year-old battled injuries and lack of regular game time before finally deciding to join Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen in the summer transfer window.

According to Hudson-Odoi, he did everything right but will not just make the team under Thomas Tuchel.

"There were a lot of times when things were very good and you enjoy every part of it," he told BBC Sport. "And there were times and you think, 'what have I done wrong? Or what am I doing wrong not to be playing?'

"Sometimes it was difficult and frustrating. You are sitting on the bench or might not even be in the squad and then you're like 'what on earth have I done to deserve that?'

"I train well every day, I give my all in every game, but then I don't get picked. Of course if there are other players doing well in your position, they should get picked as well, but at the same time, you always want to fight for your position and have a fair chance."