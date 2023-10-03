Callum Hudson-Odoi reflects on emotional departure from Chelsea

Nottingham Forest forward Callum Hudson-Odoi has opened up about the emotional experience of leaving his boyhood club Chelsea during the summer transfer window.

After making over a hundred appearances for Chelsea and winning multiple trophies, including the Champions League in 2021, Hudson-Odoi signed a three-year deal with Nottingham Forest.

Reflecting on his time at Chelsea, he said, "We won the Champions League, we won the Europa League, we won the Super Cup, the Club World Cup—there are so many competitions that we won, and it's been a nice feeling."

However, he also expressed the emotional aspect of leaving, saying, "It was emotional at times knowing that it was time to go, but at the same time, it was exciting to know that it's a new adventure for me."

Hudson-Odoi also commented on his adjustment to life in Nottingham, noting that he appreciates the quieter roads and lack of traffic compared to London.

"I know where I am going even from the training ground home; I know my way off by heart now. I think it is all good; I am enjoying it. The roads are quiet, there is no traffic," he said, contrasting it with the busy roads in London, especially around the Chelsea training ground in Cobham.