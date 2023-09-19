Callum Hudson-Odoi reflects on 'perfect' Nottingham Forest debut in draw against Burnley

English-born Ghanaian winger, Callum Hudson-Odoi has shared his excitement after scoring on his debut for Nottingham Forest in the Premier League game against Burnley.

The 22-year-old scored a stunning goal to earn The Reds a point at City Ground on Monday night.

Hudson-Odoi joined Nottingham Forest on transfer deadline day from Chelsea, but had to wait after the international break to make his first appearance for the club.

"When T [Taiwo Awoniyi] dropped it back to me I had one thing on my mind and that was just to hit it," he told Forest TV.

"I saw the angle and I thought if I get this inch-perfect this definitely goes in - which it did, so it was perfect.

"There was much to aim for so it had to be right in that corner. It was perfect to get a goal like that.

"It's amazing to get a goal like that in front of everybody here in my first game for the club, but it's disappointing not to get the three [points].

"I'm happy - happy with the goal, happy with the performance, I think we all are. But we know we can do better."