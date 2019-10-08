Callum Hudson-Odoi reveals reason for staying at Chelsea

English born Ghanaian attacker Callum Hudson-Odoi says he chose to stay at Chelsea because it was the right club for him to be at.

Hudson-Odoi signed a five year contract extension worth £120,000 a week to end rumours about his future at the club.

"The club have done so much for me and I'm so thankful for that," he told BBC Sport.

"The decision that I made was a very good one for me and my family. We all thought that it was the right club to be at.

"I've been here all my life, so there's no need to change yet. My mum and dad are happy where they are and I'm happy where I am."

The 18-year old saw a transfer request rejected by the London club after German giants Bayern Munich expressed interest in him.

Odoi just returned from a lengthy lay-off and has already proven why he deserves a starting role after recording an assist each in his last three games at the club.