Callum Hudson-Odoi salvages crucial point for Nottingham Forest with stunning goal against Burnley

English-born Ghanaian forward Callum Hudson-Odoi has opened his goal account in the ongoing 2023/24 English Premier League season after scoring a stunning goal for Nottingham Forest against Burnley on Monday night.

In the final match of matchday five in the ongoing Premier League season, Hudson-Odoi made his debut as he was named in the starting lineup for the home team and delivered an impressive performance. His standout moment came in the 61st minute when he scored a breathtaking goal, leveling the playing field.

Nottingham Forest had conceded on the cusp of halftime as Zeki Amdouni broke the deadlock in the 41st minute.

However, the former Chelsea winger grabbed an opportunity and made it count as he scored a crucial goal for Nottingham Forest salvaging a valuable point for his team as the game ended 1-1.

The result has moved Nottingham Forest to the eighth position after accumulating seven points out of five matches.

Meanwhile, Hudson-Odoi's goal is expected to boost his confidence as he hopes to revive his career with his new team after departing Chelsea.

The 22-year-old had earlier noted that he was open to switching allegiance to Ghana despite making three appearances for England in the past.