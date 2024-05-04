Callum Hudson-Odoi scores brace to boost Nottingham Forest's survival chances after Sheffield win

English-born Ghanaian forward, Callum Hudson-Odoi handed Nottingham Forest's survival hopes a huge boost after scoring a brace in the victory over Sheffield United.

The former Chelsea forward scored to cancel an early Sheffield goal before sealing victory in the second half with his second of the game.

The host got off to a bright start after Ben Brereton Diaz converted from the spot to give the Blades the lead.

However, Hudson-Odoi responded ten minutes later the teams went into the break at 1-1.

English midfielder Ryan Yates gave Nottingham Forest the lead after the break before Hudson-Odoi confirmed victory a little over the hour mark.

The win sees Nottingham open the gap between them and the teams in the drop zone to three points with two games remaining to end the season.

The goals were Hudson-Odoi's fourth and fifth strikes of the campaign since joining the club last summer.