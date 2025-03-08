Callum Hudson-Odoi scores winner as Nottingham Forest stun Man City

Nottingham Forest secured a dramatic 1-0 victory over Manchester City at the City Ground, thanks to a late goal from English-Ghanaian forward Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The 24-year-old has five goals and two assists in 27 games across all competitions.

The win keeps Forest in the hunt for a UEFA Champions League spot while dealing a blow to City's hopes of finishing strongly in the league.

Early on, Erling Haaland saw his shot deflected wide, while Nico GonzÃ¡lez struck the outside of the post from long range. The first half ended goalless, with neither team managing to break the deadlock.

The game opened up when Hudson-Odoi nearly scored in the 67th minute, only to be denied by Ederson and the post.

With the match heading for a draw, Morgan Gibbs-White delivered a perfect pass to Hudson-Odoi, who cut inside and fired past Ederson at his near post in the final minutes.

This victory is Forest’s first league triumph over City since December 1997. Nuno EspÃ­rito Santo’s side remains third in the Premier League table, continuing their impressive season.