Callum Hudson-Odoi set to pen five-year Chelsea deal

Budding England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is reportedly set to sign a five-year contract with Chelsea.

According to reports, the Blues have made a major breakthrough in negotiations with the tricky wideman, who could be handed a deal worth £100,000 per week and it appears just a matter of when the announcement is made."

It's said both the club and player are happy with how things have progressed, and they hope to finalise and announce the news once Eden Hazardhas completed his expected transfer to Real Madrid in order to soften the blow of his exit.

The 18-year-old broke into the first team this season and contributed five goals and as many assists from 24 senior appearances, from which he made 12 starts.