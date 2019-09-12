Callum Hudson-Odoi set to sign new deal at Chelsea

English born Ghanaian forward Callum Hudson-Odoi is set to sign a new deal at Chelsea in the coming weeks.

Hudson-Odooi is expected to sign a new five year deal which will see him earn wages of £180,000-a-week.

The 18-year old is recovering from an injury he suffered last season in the game against Burnley.

The FIFA U-17 World Cup winner has been on the radar of several clubs in Europe with German giants Bayern Munich making three attempts at signing the teenager.

The player handed in a transfer request late last season but the club rejected the proposal.

It is understood, Hudson-Odoi is happy with the club's new manager Frank Lampard who he worked with during his academy days.

The skillful winger is expected to make his return from injury in some few weeks time.