Callum Hudson-Odoi thanks Bayer Leverkusen fans for support during loan spell

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has expressed his gratitude towards the Bayer Leverkusen fans for their support during his loan spell at the club.

In an Instagram post, the English-born Ghanaian player wished the Bundesliga club the best for the future after it was confirmed that he would not be staying permanently.

"I want to thank the Leverkusen fans; it has been a great experience being part of this journey! All the best for the future," wrote Hudson-Odoi, acknowledging the warm reception he received during his time with the German side.

Following the conclusion of his loan stint, Hudson-Odoi returned to Chelsea, his parent club, for the upcoming season. However, his time at Leverkusen did not go as planned.

The 22-year-old winger struggled to make an impact, managing just one goal and one assist in 21 appearances across all competitions.

Various factors, including injuries and a dip in form, hindered Hudson-Odoi's progress, resulting in him featuring in only one Bundesliga match since February. This solitary appearance came in a brief seven-minute cameo against Schalke in early April.

As Hudson-Odoi's current contract at Stamford Bridge has only one year remaining, his future with Chelsea remains uncertain. The club and player will need to evaluate the best course of action moving forward, considering his limited playing time and the competition for places in the squad.