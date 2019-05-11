Callum Hudson-Odoi wins Chelsea Young Player of the Year award

English born Ghanaian winger Calum Hudson-Odoi was named Chelsea Young Player of the Year at the team end of year awards gala.

Calum Hudson Odoi had a very good season making 24 appearances for the Blues before his campaign was curtailed by an Achilles injury.

The 18-year old's pace, skill and fearlessness out on the wing belied his tender years and he never looked out of place in a Chelsea team striving for honours on different fronts.

'I’m really happy to win the award,' said Hudson-Odoi.

'The season has gone really well. Every time I have played I have felt more confident and enjoyed it. As soon as I got the opportunity to be involved I felt I had to stay in it and keep going and going. I have just got to keep working hard and hopefully more opportunities will come.'

The winger has netted five goals and by the point of his injury had started four consecutive Premier League matches.

His form saw him earning a call up to the English national team where he made his debut in a Euro 2020 qualifier against Czech Republic, he became the youngest player to represent the three Lions.

A few days later he started for the Three Lions in another qualifying match against Montenegro, registering an assist for in their 5-1 thrashing of the Brave Falcons in Podgorica.