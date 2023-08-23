GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Callum Hudson-Odoi's potential move to Fulham hits a snag

Published on: 23 August 2023
Chelsea's negotiations to sell Callum Hudson-Odoi to local rivals Fulham have hit a stumbling block.

The 22-year-old winger expressed his desire to leave Stamford Bridge, and Chelsea granted him permission to discuss a potential move. However, talks over a transfer fee, estimated to be around £8 million, have collapsed, leaving Hudson-Odoi's future uncertain as the transfer window's final week approaches.

Hudson-Odoi's market value has declined as he enters the last year of his contract. Previously, Chelsea rejected an offer from Bayern Munich worth £70 million, refusing the German side's attempt to secure the winger in a deal involving a loan until the end of the season with an option to buy for £70 million in the summer of 2021. Ultimately, an agreement couldn't be reached.

During the previous season, Hudson-Odoi spent time in Germany on loan, joining Bayer Leverkusen. In 21 appearances across all competitions, he scored just one goal and provided one assist.

Since breaking into Chelsea's senior squad in 2019, Hudson-Odoi has made 126 appearances for the first team, scoring 16 goals and contributing 22 assists during that time. However, his future now appears uncertain following the collapsed negotiations with Fulham.

