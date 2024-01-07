Callum Hudson-Odoi's shines as Nottingham Forest share spoils in FA Cup

English-born Ghanaian winger Callum Hudson-Odoi showcased his talent in the FA Cup Round 3 fixture as Nottingham Forest secured a 2-2 draw against Blackpool.

The former Chelsea attacker played a pivotal role in Nottingham Forest's comeback after falling behind in the first half.

Hudson-Odoi, who started and played the entire duration of the match, contributed significantly to Nottingham Forest's fightback.

Blackpool initially took the lead through Jordan Gabriel and Albie Morgan, putting them 2-0 ahead within minutes. However, Nottingham Forest mounted a spirited comeback.

England international NicolÃ¡s Dominguez scored the first goal for Nottingham Forest in the 39th minute, reducing the deficit. The equaliser came in the 56th minute, with Morgan Gibbs-White finding the back of the net after an assist from Hudson-Odoi.

The draw ensures that Nottingham Forest lives to fight another day in the FA Cup with a replay set to take place to decide the winner of the tie.

Hudson-Odoi, who remains eligible to represent either Ghana or England at the international level, continues to be a promising talent in English football.