Calum Hudson-Odoi returns to training after lengthy injury lay-off

English born Ghanaian Calum Hudson-Odoi has returned to training after a long injury lay-off.

The Chelsea winger started light exercises after returning to the training pitch for the first time since suffering a cruciate ligament injury.

Hudson-Odoi, who was persuaded to stay at the Blues following the arrival of Frank Lampard as the new manager, suffered the injury last season in a premier league game against Burnley.

However the 18-year old target of Bayern Munich has seen progress on his return as the English Premier League begins this weekend.

Bayern's interest in Hudson-Odoi was ended after it was reported the England winger had signed a new deal worth 100,000 pounds a week.

The FIFA U-17 World Cup winner will miss the league opener against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday but he expressed delight on his return to fitness.

He posted on Twitter,"I’m back."