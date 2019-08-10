Calum Hudson-Odoi returns to training after lengthy injury lay-off

English born Ghanaian Calum Hudson-Odoi has returned to training after a long injury lay-off.
The Chelsea winger started light exercises after returning to the training pitch for the first time since suffering a cruciate ligament injury.
Hudson-Odoi, who was persuaded to stay at the Blues following the arrival of Frank Lampard as the new manager, suffered the injury last season in a premier league game against Burnley.
However the 18-year old target of Bayern Munich has seen progress on his return as the English Premier League begins this weekend.
Bayern's interest in Hudson-Odoi was ended after it was reported the England winger had signed a new deal worth 100,000 pounds a week.
The FIFA U-17 World Cup winner will miss the league opener against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday but he expressed delight on his return to fitness.
He posted on Twitter,"I’m back."
I’m backkkkkk🤪🔥 pic.twitter.com/VSvYV2gxiV
— Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) August 9, 2019