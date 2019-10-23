Calum Hudson-Odoi named in Chelsea starting XI against Ajax in UCL

English born Ghanaian Calum Hudson-Odoi has been named in the Chelsea starting line up for the UEFA Champions League clash against Ajax Amsterdam at the Johan Cryuff Arena.

The winger is making his first start in the competition after making a second half appearance in the win against French side Lille.

Manager Frank Lampard picked the Ghanaian ahead of American summer signing Christian Pulisic.

Ahead of the game the Chelsea legend revealed the 18-year old could make his full debut tonight.

"I think he is," Lampard answered when asked if Hudson-odoi will start.

"So are some other players and there comes my problem but it’s a competitive squad. ‘Just talking about Callum, his performance was huge [against Newcastle].

"We know his talent. The problems he gave Newcastle was what I want to see consistently from him. ‘He certainly is ready, there’s no guarantees [with young players] but he is."