Calum Hudson-Odoi set to stay at Chelsea, agrees five year deal

English born Ghanaian Calum Hudson-Odoi has agree a new five year deal with Chelsea worth a £100,000 a week.

The winger was close to leaving the club in January after Bayern Munich tried luring him to Germany with three offers which were all rejected by Chelsea.

The player himself sent in a transfer request but the Blues were adamant in letting one of the club's future prospect leave.

However, after months of back and forth, and with the arrival of Frank Lampard as the club's new manager, Hudson-Odoi has agreed to commit his future at the London club.

"I am not going to say things that are pie in the sky but, with his talent, he can be central to this team, he can be central to England," Frank Lampard had previously said of the 18-year old.

"He can show, right here at Chelsea, the team he came through the academy at, that he is going to be a world-class player - because I truly believe that."

Hudson-Odoi is recovering from an injury he picked up last season in the Premier League game against Burnley.