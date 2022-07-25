Cameroon football queen reveals great admiration for Asamoah Gyan, inspired by his iconic shirt number

Cameroon female football star, Ajara Njoya Nchout, has disclosed her admiration for Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan.

The Indomitable Lionesses forward idolizes the ex-Black Stars captain and reveals she wears the famous number three jersey because of Asamoah Gyan.

Gyan is revered across the continent for his outstanding performances for Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup.

He holds the record of being the African player with the most goals at the FIFA World Cup, an achievement Njoya would want to reach in women's football.

“I wear the Number 3 shirt because of Asamoah Gyan. When I was young and I was watching the World Cup, Asamoah Gyan was very big player for me. That has been my motivation," she told Benjamin Willie Graham in Morocco.

“I love him, I met him once in 2018. But I don’t know, He doesn’t know me. I want him to know I wear the number three because of him."

The Inter Milan star helped Cameroon secure a playoff spot for the Women's World Cup qualifiers after netting the winner against Botswana at the Women Africa Cup of Nations.

Asamoah Gyan remains Ghana's record goal scorer with 51 in 109 games of the Black Stars.