Cameroon forward Bryan Mbeumo sidelined from AFCON 2023 due to ankle injury

Cameroonian forward Bryan Mbeumo will miss the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2023 after sustaining an ankle injury.

The setback was confirmed by Thomas Frank, the coach of Brentford, in a pre-match conference leading up to Brentford's Premier League fixture against Aston Villa.

During the conference, Frank revealed that Mbeumo would undergo ankle surgery, resulting in a 12-week recovery period, effectively ruling him out of the AFCON.

Despite the disappointment, Frank expressed confidence in Mbeumo's resilience, stating, "Bryan is a positive guy. Everyone faces setbacks, and it’s tough to take, but he will come back stronger. I’m convinced he’ll come back stronger."

Bryan Mbeumo, 24, has been a key contributor to Brentford's Premier League campaign this season, scoring 7 goals and providing 3 assists in 15 starts.

His absence from the AFCON comes as a significant blow to Cameroon, where he was expected to form a formidable partnership with Vincent Aboubakar in the team's attack.

Cameroon, known as the Indomitable Lions, are placed in Group C for the AFCON 2023 and will face Gambia, Guinea, and defending champions Senegal. The team is determined to bounce back from their third-place finish in the previous edition and secure their sixth AFCON trophy.

Despite the setback with Mbeumo's injury, the Indomitable Lions are gearing up for a competitive campaign in Ivory Coast.