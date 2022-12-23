Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana calls it quit on international football

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana has called it a time on his international career after announcing his retirement from the Indomitable Lions with immediate effect.

The 26-year-old, on Friday, December 23, released a statement on his Twitter page to announce his decision to quit the Cameroon national team.

Onana was sent home from the Indomitable Lions during the World Cup in Qatar following a dispute that ensued between him and head coach Rigobert Song over his style of play.

"Every story, however beautiful it may be, has its end. And my story with the Cameroonian national team has come to an end," Onana said in the statement which was published.

"Players come and go, names are fleeting, but Cameroon remains eternal and so does my love for the national team and for our people who have always supported us no matter how difficult the moment was.

"My feeling will never change, my Cameroonian heart will continue to beat and wherever I go, I will always fight to lift the flag of Cameroon as high as possible."

The Inter Milan shot-stopper made 35 appearances for Cameroon which led to him winning a bronze medal at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year.

He took over Cameroon’s number-one position in 2019, from his brother, Fabrice Ondoa and has since been an integral member of the Indomitable Lions.

Below is the statement from Onana: