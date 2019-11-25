Cameroon legend Samuel Eto’o enrolls at Harvard University

Cameroon’s all-time top goalscorer Samuel Eto’o says he is enrolling at Harvard University in January 2020 to study business management.

The former Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea star is preparing for life after a stellar 22-year career that saw him rated as one of the world’s best players in the last two decades.

Eto’o has opened a number of businesses in his native Cameroon, among which includes, a sports betting company. As such, knowledge of business management should come needed.

He reportedly said: “When you are a footballer, you pay people to take care of yours. But when it is up to you to manage them, and you want to develop them, you need to acquire new skills.

“So I will go back to school to learn business management. In January, I will join Harvard University, which has kindly admitted me to specialized training.”

Eto’o played for 11 clubs and amassed 18 trophies including those he won with Cameroon. Overall, he scored 426 goals in 877 matches and retired holding the record for the most goals in the Africa Cup of Nations.

He has a plethora of individual awards that celebrate his sporting achievements as well as his roles as a vocal supporter of efforts to combat racism and child trafficking.