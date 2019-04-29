Cameroon win second AFCON U-17 title after beating Guinea on penalties

Cameroon are the 2019 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations champions after beating Guinea 5-4 on penalties on Sunday in the final at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Both teams created decent chances but failed to score as the match ended 0-0 in normal time.

The win was Cameroon's second U-17 Nations Cup title having previously been African Champions in 2003.

Cameroon were sharper during the decisive penalty-kicks and benefited when Guinea substitute Mohamed Youssouf Sack had his penalty saved by goalkeeper Manfred Mekumba Ekoi.

Cameroon, who also defeated the Syli Cadets of Guinea 2-0 in the group stage, are the only team to complete the tournament unbeaten.

Guinea will join Cameroon and the losing semi-finalists Nigeria and Angola at this year's U-17 World Cup in Brazil.