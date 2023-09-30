Cameroonian police launch investigation into Samuel Eto'o's alleged role in match-fixing scandal

Cameroonian police have initiated an investigation into allegations that former Barcelona striker Samuel Eto'o was involved in a match-fixing scandal.

Eto'o, who has held the position of president of the Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) since December 2021, has been accused of manipulating matches in Cameroon's second tier in July.

The allegations emerged after a recording was made public in which Eto'o was purportedly speaking to Valentine Nkwain, the president of Victoria United, who is known as 'Bobdidy'. Eto'o allegedly promised to promote Victoria United from the second division through match manipulation. Both Eto'o and Nkwain have denied the allegations, with Nkwain claiming that it was not his voice on the recording.

Police have confirmed that they are investigating the alleged "abuse of authority and corruption." Several key witnesses connected to the case have reportedly been interviewed. The investigation will also examine broader accusations of corruption within Fecafoot during Eto'o's tenure, potentially involving up to 40 individuals.

In the recording, Eto'o is alleged to have stated that "there are things we can do" concerning a game in which Victoria United was defeated 1-0 in December of the previous year. He is further alleged to have said, "Don't worry, we'll give you your three points and we will suspend the referee." Victoria United was subsequently promoted in April.

Eto'o had previously explained the recording to the Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, stating that he was conversing with a friend who invested in football and aimed to elevate his club in Cameroon. Eto'o clarified that he assured his friend that he would do everything possible to prevent any refereeing errors against him.

This investigation follows a series of public incidents involving Eto'o, prompting a group of Cameroon's football officials to call on FIFA to take action against him. These incidents include a "violent altercation" with an Algerian journalist at the World Cup in Qatar. An investigation into Eto'o's alleged improper conduct was opened by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in early August, but no actions have been taken.

The group of officials has sent a letter to FIFA and CAF presidents, Gianni Infantino and Patrice Motsepe, questioning how Eto'o has been allowed to continue in his role as Fecafoot president despite the controversies.

The letter expressed concerns about FIFA's silence on these matters and criticized Infantino for meeting with Eto'o to discuss "football development." It highlighted the need for accountability and ethics in football leadership, particularly in light of match-fixing allegations.

The group urged FIFA and CAF to address these issues to preserve public confidence in the integrity of the sport.