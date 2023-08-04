Cameroonian striker Albert Eonde set to join Hearts of Oak for pre-season training after holidays

Hearts of Oak are gearing up for the upcoming 2023/24 campaign, and their preparations have received a boost with the imminent arrival of Cameroonian striker Albert Diego Dieudonne Eonde.

The 29-year-old forward has revealed that he will be flying to Ghana on Friday, 4th August 2023, to join his teammates for pre-season training.

Having started their preparations earlier this week, Hearts of Oak are determined to make the upcoming season more successful than the previous one. Albert, who left Ghana after the conclusion of the 2022/23 season, confirmed his return.

"I have been in Cameroon during the break, but I'm hoping to join the team anytime soon from today. I am leaving the country and I will be in Ghana to join the team because the flight I boarded will fly tomorrow, which is on the 4th of August," Albert said as reported by Ghanasportspage.

The striker made a move to Hearts of Oak on a three-and-a-half-year deal in February. While he featured prominently in the league matches, he has yet to open his goal account for the club.

Prior to joining the Ghana Premier League, Albert was regarded as one of the best attackers in the Zimbabwean elite league, having scored an impressive 12 goals in 17 games for his former club.

With his arrival for pre-season training, Hearts of Oak hope that Albert's skills and experience will contribute to their success in the upcoming season.

The team will be looking forward to integrating him into their squad and seeing his impact on the pitch.