Cameroonians give 2019 Africa Cup of Nations final referees rousing heroes' welcome

Cameroonian referee Sidi Neant Alioum Alioum and his two assistants Evarist Menkouande and Elvis Nguengoue received a resounding welcome after officiating in the final of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The trio arrived in Yaoundé on Sunday as fans stood on the streets to cheer and welcome them.

Even though the national team failed to go beyond the round of 16, the referees lifted the Cameroon flag very high by taking control of the final game between Senegal and Algeria last Friday.

Alioum and his two assistant referees were the first Cameroonian officials to handle a final match in the history of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Cameroon Football Federation president Seidou Mbombo Njoya also welcomed the officiating officials.