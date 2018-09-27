Can fast starters Watford keep pace with the Premier League's big guns?

Watford have undoubtedly been the surprise package of the 2018-19 Premier League season so far.

The Hornets have made a superb start to their campaign under new head coach Javi Gracia as they have taken full advantage of a fortuitous early-season schedule that saw them play on home soil at Vicarage Road four times in their first six games.

A brace from Argentinian midfielder Albert Pereyra fired them to a 2-0 home win over Brighton & Hove Albion as Gracia's men gave him the perfect start to the campaign. And the Hornets followed up that victory with a 3-1 away win at Burnley and back-to-back 2-1 home wins over London rivals Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur as their Premier League campaign got off to a flying start.

It saw Watford propelled to the sharp end of the Premier League table, with the annual early-season warning not to read too much into a league table until 10 games have been played being actively discussed on social media by Hornets fans as they tried not to get too excited about their side's fast start to the season.

Is it too early to get excited?

Despite the small sample size, there is certainly room for optimism at Vicarage Road. Their fast start is a testament to their successful pre-season, with the team looking not just match-fit, but sharp in their team play. The victory over Spurs suggests they have the appetite and attitude to challenge the big guns head-to-head, and defeating a team that finished with the second-best away record in the league last season is certainly no mean feat, either.

But perhaps the biggest indicator of Watford's ability to keep pace with the top sides will be their ability to grind out results against mid-table sides. And, in that regard, their wins over the likes of Burnley and Palace may prove to be more relevant in the final reckoning.

Source: Watford FC via Facebook

So far, it seems that Gracia has the tactics - and the players - to pick up results in those types of games, both at home or away, and fans will be hoping that continues throughout the season.

The Hornets are listed by bookmakers as 40/1 to finish in the top four with William Hill. That puts them equal-eighth in the list of contenders to finish in the division's leading quartet. Wolves are listed at only 25/1.

But after their fast start, Watford have undoubtedly given themselves the perfect platform from which to build a successful campaign. And with none of the seven managers since Gianfranco Zola surviving the Vicarage Road hot seat for longer than 38 games, hopes are high that Gracia will not only stick around way beyond that figure, but also help lead the Hornets clear of relegation danger and push the club towards the Premier League's elite.

And if they continue their good form beyond the notoriously tricky Christmas period, dreams of European football at Vicarage Road may not be as outlandish as they sound today.